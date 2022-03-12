Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee reveals why he never wanted to shift to Mumbai

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best actors of our time and he keeps winning the hearts of his fans through each and every performance of his. Last year, he won his third National Film Award (he has earlier won for Best Supporting Actor in Satya and Special Jury Award for Pinjar) for Best Actor for his performance in the film Bhonsle at the 67th National Film Awards. To note, both the seasons of his web series, The Family Man, are highly successful. According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the actor has recently, addressed at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

While addressing at the fest, Bajpayee revealed that he never wanted to shift to Mumbai as earlier, anybody who was not playing hero’s role was treated as a second-class citizen by the audience, on the sets, on the posters, or at the award functions, etc. He added, “That something never went down well with me, and also for that reason I never wanted to shift to Bombay. Because I realised that at the most they can give me a villain’s role but at the end, it was all about heroes and celebrating heroes.”

He further added that the COVID pandemic has changed the dynamics of filmmaking, the main character or the secondary characters. It gave a level playing to all the talents. “Now we are working in a time when so many women-oriented films are being made, the time has changed very quickly in this last one decade So much so that the pandemic, which has been really bad for the entire world, has been great for the entertainment industry,” Manoj Bajpayee concluded.

