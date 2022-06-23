Gangs of Wasseypur turns 10: Richa Chadha celebrates with special VIDEO & note: Not a day goes by when…

Gangs of Wasseypur just clocked 10 years since its release. The Anurag Kashyap revenge-drama has been one of the most popular films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade. Now touted as a mass-favorite, the film and its sequel featured several skilled actors of Hindi cinema, like Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and others. All of these actors showcased their acting potential in the parts that they played in the film. Yesterday, on June 22nd, 2022, Gangs of Wasseypur completed 10 years. On the special occasion, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram space and posted a video, and penned down a special note.

A few hours back, Richa Chadha posted a video, celebrating the tenth anniversary of GoW. The video featured a clip from 2012, where a young Richa can be seen stating that people will be whistling for a film is not only different, but also has a message to convey. It then showcases behind-the-scenes glimpses of her co-actors like Jaideep, Manoj Bajpayee, and even director Anurag Kashyap. The video also showed various scenes from the film featuring Richa.

Sharing the video, the 35-year-old actress wrote a heart-felt note too. It read, “Celebrating 10 years since the birth of this modern classic! Not a day goes by when I don’t think about the impact this film has had on the landscape of Indian Cinema, and my life. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. Loads of love to the team. The film did give a LOT of talent to the film industry…(red heart emoji) #10yearsofgangsofwasseypur #gangsofwasseypur #humbleneginnings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa has several sequels lined up. She will soon be seen in Fukrey 3, and Inside Edge 4. She will also feature in the second seasons of Candy and The Great Indian Murder.

