Gangs of Wasseypur turns 9: Did you know Vicky Kaushal appeared on screen in this Anurag Kashyap directorial?

9 years ago today, Anurag Kashyap released the most ambitious film of his career then called ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. This two-part epic revolutionized the power of narrative in Hindi cinema merged with mostly unknown yet fantastic actors. Manoj Bajpayee led the cast of the film as Sardar Khan while the film became a breakout performance for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He played the role of Sardar Khan’s son Faizal Khan, who emerges to be the strongest character of all in part two. Not only in front of the camera but behind the scenes team of the film was also star-studded with profound actors and filmmakers like Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Vasan Bala.

Vicky was an assistant director in the film while his father Sham Kaushal was the action director. Often assistant directors also double up as extras in the film to fill the frame with the crowd. In a chat with Midday, Vicky spoke about his blink and miss appearance in the film. He said, “It's the scene where Nagma Khatoon [Richa Chadha] goes to a brothel. Last minute, everyone [junior artistes] that we'd rounded up in Benares refused to participate in that scene, once they realised it's a brothel. The entire direction team stood-in for them.”

He further added, “I'm that silhouette you see behind the window-grille, overacting karte hue, when Nagma Khatoon is cursing Sardar Khan [Manoj Bajpayee]! That was the first time I faced a camera.” Vicky has also played a supporting character alongside Kay Kay Menon in Anurag’s ‘Bombay Velvet’. Later he went to play leading parts in Anurag Kashyap directorials including ‘Raman Raghav’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’.

