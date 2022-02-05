‘Gangsta Gangu’: Ranveer Singh gives shout out to Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team

The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled today, i.e. February 04. As expected, the trailer of the much-awaited film managed to create anticipation among the moviegoers. The trailer has received a positive response from the audience. Apart from fans, several celebrities also took to their social media handles and praised Alia for her performance. Neetu Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif and others shared their reviews.

Now, just a few moments back, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and gave a new name for Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He called her ‘Gangsta Gangu’ and shared a picture from the trailer. Not only this, but Ranveer also gave a shout-out to the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wrote, “SBL x Alia = fire (emoticon)”. Well, we can’t agree more. To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi happens to be Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will showcase the story of Ganga, who is forced into the sex trade at a very young age. It has been adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Take a look:

A while back, even Katrina Kaif took to her gram and shared her excitement for Alia’s next film. She wrote, “Aluuuuu can’t wait.” Karan Johar, who launched Alia in the film industry, tweeted, "Phenomenal! In every way!!!! The power of a solid actor and a supreme story teller is always unmatchable! Can't wait to see the film." The upcoming film is set to release in theatres on February 25. Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

