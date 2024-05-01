Gangster Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala’s murder mastermind who also threatened Salman Khan, shot dead: Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar who was the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has reportedly been shot dead in the US. News 18 has quoted an American channel reporting that the dreaded criminal was killed at California’s Fairmont and Holt Avenues on Tuesday evening around 5:25 PM local time. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

For the unversed, Goldy was believed to be hiding in Canada for a long time and was among Canada’s 25 most wanted. In other news, members of his rival Dalla Lakhbir gang have reportedly claimed responsibility for his death.

Goldy had earlier also issued open threats against actor Salman Khan.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.