Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi admits to plotting to shoot Salman Khan in 2018: Reports

Salman Khan has currently been laying low due to the death threat letters that he and his father Salim Khan had received a few weeks ago. In fact, the actor did not even step out on his balcony during Eid this month to wave out to his fans who had gathered in large numbers. Now, as per latest reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been making headlines for his threats and statements against Salman Khan, admitted plotting to kill the actor back in 2018.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently being interrogated by the Delhi police for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Amidst this investigation, Bishnoi has been making some shocking revelations. As per reports, the gangster admitted that he had appointed one of his gang members to shoot Salman Khan back in 2018. However, the shooter couldn't get a clear aim as he was using a pistol. The gangster reportedly then bought a RK Spring rifle for Rs. 4 lakh.

Citing a source, TOI stated, "Sampat Nehra, a key member of the Bishnoi gang went to Mumbai a couple of years back and he stayed there with the intention of killing Salman Khan. When Sampat Nehra was arrested in 2018, he also revealed about the gang's plan to kill Salman Khan. A rifle was also seized from Sampat Nehra which was purchased for this purpose."

For the unversed, Punjabi music artist Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in May 2022. Days after the incident, a threat letter was issued to Salim Khan and Salman Khan. The letter read, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahut Jald Aapka Moose Wala Hoga.." The Mumbai Police swung into action and confirmed Bishnoi's involvement in the same. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's lawyer has also received a threat letter.

