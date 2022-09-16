Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi devised ‘Plan B’ to kill Salman Khan; His men staked out actor’s farmhouse- Reports

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, had reportedly devised a ‘Plan B’ in a plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. According to a report in NDTV, the police in Punjab and Delhi said that the gang members had staked out Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. They reportedly rented a room in Pavel to recce the area, and also befriended the security guards at Salman’s farmhouse to fetch details and information about the actor’s movements. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in the custody of the Punjab Police.

As per the report in NDTV, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang made two attempts to kill Salman Khan. After the first attempt was unsuccessful, Lawrence Bishnoi hatched a ‘Plan B’ to assassinate the actor. This plan was prepared before the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Leading this plan was Kapil Pandit, who was recently arrested in the Sidhu Moose Wala case by the Special Cell of Delhi and Punjab Police. Kapil Pandit, along with two associates Santosh Jadhav and Sachin Bishnoi Thapan, went to Mumbai and even rented a room in Panvel, and it was on the road that led to the farmhouse.