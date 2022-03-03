Gangubai Alia Bhatt talks about movies and their magic in her latest post; Looks mesmerizing in new PIC

Alia Bhatt became a household name ever since her stint as Shanaya in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and more films have showcased the actress's acting abilities. The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her portrayal of Gangubai is well received. Gangubai Alia is fierce and bold and we absolutely love her. Today, she took to her Instagram and uploaded a gorgeous picture in her Gangubai avatar to give an exciting news. Are you ready?

In the picture, we could see Alia aka Gangubai looking absolutely mesmerising with her wavy hair. She wore a nose pin, bangles and and a pink floral blouse on. However, what absolutely stopped our heartbeats was her intense, captivating expression. Yes, Alia is an absolute beauty to behold in this picture. Along with the pic, she informed her fans about an exciting development. She told that cinema halls are now functioning at 100% capacity. Due to the COVID-19, theatres were functioning at a lesser capacity. She captioned the picture, “The magic of movies is now 100% Cinemas now at 100% capacity in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.” Well, this is your sign to rush to your nearest hall!

Check the post:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in cinema halls on February 25, has garnered high appreciation from the audience. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn. The movie also marks Shantanu Maheshwari's Bollywood debut.

Also Read: Shantanu Maheshwari REVEALS his parents’ reaction to his debut film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt