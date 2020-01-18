Gangubai Kathaiwadi: Shraddha Kapoor REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s role as a mafia queen; Here’s what she has to say

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Saaho and Chhichhore and next, she will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.

Although made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti (2010) but it was only in 2013 that Shraddha became an overnight star and became everyone’s favorite. From Chhichhore, Saaho, Ek Villain to ABCD2 and other films, Shraddha Kapoor has proved her versatility and as we speak, this gorgeous diva is busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Now we all know that in 2017, Shraddha Kapoor featured in a film titled Haseena Parkar wherein she played the role of Haseena, Dawood Ibrahim's sister, who was a mafia queen and now, as we all know, will be essaying the role of a Mafia Queen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathaiwadi and during a recent interaction, when Shraddha Kapoor was asked about Alia’s look as mafia queen in the film, Shraddha was all praises for Alia.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt plays the role of the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura and when Shraddha Kapoor was asked about Alia, Shraddha Kapoor said, “I loved it. The moment it came out, I commented on her social media page. The first look is really good and she is going to be amazing. After all, she is in the hands of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.” Thereafter, when Shraddha Kapoor was asked if she would like to be directed by Bhansali, the actress said, “I would obviously like to work with Bhansali, who wouldn’t?”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Saaho and Chhichhore and next, she will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite . Also, Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and as per reports, Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of an air hostess in the film.

Credits :Times of India

Read More