Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt along with the cast and crew will resume the shoot in the next week?

Sharing some deets about the second schedule of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a source revealed the shooting schedule of Alia Bhatt and the team members of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.

has a great line up of projects in 2020. The actress who was busy vacationing with and Ayan Mukerji is back in the city and has started her shoot for the next schedule of Sadak 2. Alia herself announced this on her Instagram story. On Christmas 2019, Alia took to social media to post a photograph of her vanity van which had a placard of Gangubai, and alongside the photo, Alia wrote, "Look what Santa gave me this year." It was the first day of the actress shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kahtiawadi before she head for a vacay.

Sharing some deets about the second schedule of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a source said to TOI that the team was on New Year’s break. They will get back in the next week to begin the next schedule of the film. The source further said that Alia along with the cast and crew will resume the shoot on January 5th. A set of the Kamathipura (red light area) of the 40s has been recreated in Mumbai for the film. The team is trying to wrap up the shoot by May 2020 as it is releasing on September 11th.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kathiawadi, a brothel owner and matriarch. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz. Besides this Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

