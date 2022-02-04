Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on social media post trailer launch

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be on cloud nine at the moment. After all, her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is creating a massive buzz in the town. The movie, which marks Alia’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making the headlines today as the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of the movie and it has been winning millions of hearts. Amid this, Alia is leaving no stone unturned to keep her massive fan following excited about the movie by sharing posters and pics from the promotions.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has now changed her name on social media accounts. Yes! Alia Bhatt is now Gangubai which happens to be the name of her character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Interestingly, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress changed her name on her Instagram and Twitter account hours after the trailer launch of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Clearly, Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is pinning high hopes for the movie.

Take a look at her new name on social media:

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a cameo. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, will hit the screens on February 25 this year.

