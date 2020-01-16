Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s folks, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan call her look ‘mysterious & fascinating’

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will hit the screens on September 11, 2020

Yesterday, was trending on all social media channels as the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt from the film as the Mafia Queen. As soon as this Raazi actress shared two looks from the film, B-town stars and fans, alike, praised the actress for nailing the look of Gangubai to the T. Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be seen as a brothel owner and a matriarch in the film and while in the first poster, Alia looks like a young Gangubai wherein she is wearing a blue blouse and a red skirt with plaited hair, in the second poster, Alia nails the mafia queen look in kohl eyes, red tikki, choker necklace, and nose pin.

From , , to other B-town actors, everyone has been showering love on the actress but amidst all the comments, what caught our attention was a message from daddy Mahesh Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan who were all praises for Alia as Gangubai. Mahesh Bhatt wrote, “I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through,” and mother Soni Razdan, on the other hand, expressed her feelings about the poster with a caption that read, “Beautiful and fascinating AND mysterious all at once @aliaa08 can’t wait to see this !!!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is touted to be a biographical drama based on the life of Harjeevan Das Kathiyawadi, who was a brothel owner and was regarded as the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and for her role, as per reports, Alia Bhatt has been learning Hindi and Marathi cuss words. Gangubai Katiawadi will hit the screens on September 11, 2020 and the film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

