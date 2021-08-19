Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali get relief, HC puts interim stay on defamation case

starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi landed in trouble when in the month of March, a defamation case was filed on the lead actress along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, as per a PTI report, the Bombay High Court has given interim relief to Alia and Sanjay Bhansali by putting an interim stay on defamation proceedings filed in the local court against them. The HC order dated August 10 granted the relief and put an interim stay till the next date of hearing.

The next date of hearing in the Gangubai Kathiawadi defamation case is September 7. Till then, a stay has been put by the Bombay HC. As per a PTI report, in March, a metropolitan magistrate sent summons to Alia and filmmaker and Bhansali Productions Private Limited. This was done on the basis of a complaint filed by one Babuji Shah. Babuji Shah claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi, on whom the Alia Bhatt starrer is based. The complainant alleged that the movie was inspired by the book by Hussain Zaidi, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai and that some parts of the book were defamatory in nature. It was claimed that it tarnished Gangubai Kathiawadi's reputation.

However, the lawyer representing Alia and the filmmaker claimed that they were not aware of Babuji Shah's existence. Later, Justice Mohite Dere scheduled the next hearing on September 7 and issued a notice to Babuji Shah. The Court said in its order of August 10, "In the meantime, till the next date, the proceeding before the trial court, qua (with regard to) the applicants, is stayed."

Further, the report stated that another bench of the High Court had refused to stay the release of Alia's film after Shah had moved to HC seeking the same along with an order to restrain writers and publishers of the book from creating another story on it. In that appeal too, the court bench rejected Shah's application dated July 30.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film was wrapped a while ago and when it happened, Alia penned a heartfelt note for Bhansali on social media. She even shared photos with the team. The film's teaser released in February 2021 on Bhansali's birthday and left fans excited. It also stars in a pivotal role. The film's new release date is yet to be announced.

