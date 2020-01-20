Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt snuggles up in bed with Eddie as she injures her back while shooting; PHOTO

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

A few days back, was trending on all social media channels as the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped the first look of Alia from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Soon after Alia’s look was dropped, fans to B-town celebs, everyone showered love and praises on Alia Bhatt for her look as the mafia queen. From , , to and others, Alia Bhatt was inundated with love. While Alia Bhatt began shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi on Christmas 2020, as we speak, sadly, Alia has hurt her back while shooting for the film.

Today, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a photo with her pet cat, Eddie while the two are posing for a selfie in bed and alongside the photo, Alia wrote, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am. Eddie and mommy (2020).” Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film is based on the story of mafia queen Gangubai Kathiawadi who is a brothel owner. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Alia's RRR co-star and the film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

