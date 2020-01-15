Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's first look poster leaves Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & others awestruck

Alia Bhatt's first look poster as Gangubai Kathiawadi leaving Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & others emptying their stash of fire emojis.

This morning, treated her fans with her first look poster from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film became the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After the filmmaker broke out the news of the and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshah-Allah being shelved, fans expressed their disappointment but soon the director made it up to them announcing his new venture Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role as she steps into the shoes of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a brothel owner having clients with criminal records. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, based on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Today morning, Alia unveiled her first look poster from the film and she looks nothing less than perfection! In the first poster, Alia features as Gangubai Kathiawadi in her younger days. Dressed in a blue blouse and red skirt, she poses with a gun beside her. Her twin plaits suggest her young age. On the other hand, another poster gives us the chills as we see Alia with kohl eyes and red tikka, getting into the skin of the mafia queen.

Her first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi not only left the fans intrigued but also got other Bollywood celebs emptying their stash of heart and fire emojis. , , , Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and others were a few to name who filled the comments section of Alia Bhatt's post with praises. "LOVE!", DP wrote along with a heart emoticon. wrote, "Wohooo! Love it." "Here she is indeed! Lulu the Gangster, come onnn", Ranveer Singh commented. Read the comments below:

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated for September 11, 2020 release.

