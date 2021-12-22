Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bombay HC stays defamation proceedings against Alia Bhatt and producers

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the defamation proceedings in the criminal defamation suit filed against the producers and lead actress Alia Bhatt of the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The summons, issued by a Mumbai court, were issued also against authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. To note, in August, the High Court had granted an interim stay which was extended by way of today's (December 22) order, as reported by Bar and Bench. The complaint was filed by Babuji Shah, who claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In the complaint, Shah has reportedly claimed that the chapters on Kathiawadi in the novel titled The Mafia Queens of Mumbai were 'defamatory'. A Single Bench of Justice S.K. Shinde heard the plea filed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ms. Bhatt, and authors S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. The petitioners challenged the summons issued against them by a magistrate court. The court also said, “The issue deserves attention since the right to raise grievances against defamation is limited to family members or close relatives, hence it was important for Mr. Shah to prove he was one of them.”

Justice SK Shinde observed that Shah had failed to show proof as to how he was the adopted son of Kathiawadi. Well, he did emphasize that this query was important to be answered as the right to raise a grievance against defamation was only limited to family members or close relatives.

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi was a social activist who worked for the rights of sex workers. Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), is all set to hit the big screens on 18th February 2022.

