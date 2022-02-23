Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bombay High Court dismisses petitions against Alia Bhatt’s film ahead of its release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has been the talk of the town for more than one reason. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the movie has been among the most anticipated releases of the year and is said to be based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai which was about the woman Gangubai Kothewali. According to media reports, three petitions were filed against the film ahead of its release on February 25 over the usage of words Kathiawad and Kamathipura in Gangubai Kathiawadi.