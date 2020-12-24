Gangubai Kathiawadi: Case filed against Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali raising objection to the story

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt as the titular lead and has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Read on for further details.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently one of the most talked-about and anticipated films. While movie buffs await further updates regarding the movie, fresh trouble has mounted for its makers. That is because the family members of Gangubai have filed a case against the biopic’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress at the Bombay Civil Court. Reports state that they have raised objections to the story of the film. If that was not enough, another person has also filed a case.

He is none other than Hussain Zaidi himself on whose book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ the film is actually based on. However, further details and an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the same. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in the film. The fans were stunned when her first look from the Bhansali directorial was unveiled on social media. Her intense look as the queen mafia was highly praised by the critics.

The actress will reportedly play the role of a brothel owner and a matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biographical crime drama has been co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali himself. It was earlier scheduled to be released in September 2020 but that could not happen because of the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alia Bhatt resumed shooting for the biopic in October and completed the same last month. Earlier, the titular role was supposed to be played by Jonas but she was later replaced by Alia.

