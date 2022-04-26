Gangubai Kathiawadi: Did you know Ranveer Singh gatecrashed the shoot of Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song? WATCH

Alia Bhatt delivered one of the most powerful performances of her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress was seen playing the titular role in the movie and won millions of hearts. From storyline, performance and direction to music, everything about Gangubai Kathiawadi managed to make headlines. As Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to create a buzz in tinselvile, did you know Ranveer Singh was a part of the shooting? Yes! Ranveer had gatecrashed the shooting of Alia’s song Dholida from the movie.

This was revealed after the makers had released a BTS video of the making of the song Dholida. The video featured Alia Bhatt talking about the difficulties that came across while shooting for the song, how she prepared for the song and also about maintaining a high level of energy throughout the long takes. Amid this, Ranveer was also spotted watching Alia's performance on the sets. Later, the Dil Dhadakne Do singer was seen praising the song in the video and also ended up shaking a leg with Alia on sets on the tunes of Dholida. Needless to say, their chemistry and energy were on point.

Check out the BTS video of Dholida:

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi marked Alia’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has been all praise for the ace filmmaker. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer are also making the headlines as they are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is being helmed by Karan Johar. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

