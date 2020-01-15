Gangubai Kathiawadi FIRST LOOK: Alia Bhatt in kohl eyes and red tika as Gangubai is epitome of perfection

Today, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share the first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Take a look!

Ever since and starrer Inshallah, to be directed by Bhansali, got shelved, fans were waiting for Alia to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Well, all of her million fans didn’t have to wait for too long because soon after, Alia Bhatt announced that she will be working for the first time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. While of late, Alia was often papped outside Bhansali office in Mumbai, on Christmas 2019, this Raazi actress took to social media to post a photo of her vanity van from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi and alongside, Alia expressed a sense of contentment for having got the best Christmas gift this year.

And while yesterday, Alia Bhatt surprised fans by sharing the logo of Gangubai Kathiawadi, today, right in the morning, Alia dropped two looks from the film and boy, we must tell you that Alia in kohl eyes and red tikka as queen mafia looks intense. Alongside two posters, Alia wrote, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali…” Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be seen as a brother owner and a matriarch. In the first poster, Alia looks like a young Gangubai wherein she is wearing a blue blouse and a red skirt with plaited hair and in the second poster, Alia nails the mafia queen look in kohl eyes, red tikki, choker necklace, and nose pin.

Well, clearly, Alia Bhatt’s FIRST LOOK as Gangubai Kathiawadi is gripping, intense and screams of perfection. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and for her role, as per reports, Alia Bhatt has been learning Hindi and Marathi cuss words. Gangubai Katiawadi will hit the screens on September 11, 2020 and the film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Credits :Instagram

