Gangubai Kathiawadi goes for the Gold: Alia Bhatt starrer launches campaign in all categories at BAFTA Awards

Alia Bhatt is currently grabbing all the limelight because of her personal life. She recently delivered a baby girl and the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family is ecstatic about the little bundle of joy’s arrival. Both the baby and the mother are in the hospital currently. Well, this is a very big reason for the actress to rejoice but there is yet another reason for her to smile a bit wider and that is because of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali ’s hit Hindi crime drama is going for gold, officially launching a campaign in all categories at next February’s BAFTA Film Awards.

According to reports in Deadline, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will officially launch a campaign in all categories at the next BAFTA Awards. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film adds to the number of foreign-language movies aiming to cross over into mainstream races. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, another Alia Bhatt starrer RRR is making a similar push at the Oscars. Indeed it is a piece of great news for the actress and the entire team and sure does make for another reason to celebrate. Starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi is being submitted across Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language, among others. Bhansali’s Devdas was previously nominated at the 56th BAFTA Awards in the non-English language race.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Alia gave birth to the child at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon and soon after the delivery, the actress shared a joyful announcement on her social media handle. Her post read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Alia Bhatt will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.