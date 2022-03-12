Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s why Jim Sarbh has not watched his and Alia Bhatt starrer yet

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been the talk of the town ever since its release on the 25th of February. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has received raving reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. Moreover, just recently, it also entered the 100-crore club at the box office, signaling that fans have been thronging into theatres to watch the story based on real life. Despite this, Jim Sarbh has not watched his and Alia’s film yet. Read on to know why.

Jim Sarbh has essayed the role of journalist Amin Faizi in Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a recent chat with IndiaToday.in, the actor shared that he has not watched his movie on the big screen yet as he only recently got back to town. Jim stated “It feels really good that the film is doing well, but I haven't watched it yet. I only got back to town recently. It's been a packed day ever since. So, I don't want to comment on something that I haven't watched. Having said that it was fun shooting, of course, it was brilliant."

It should be noted that this is the second time Jim Sarbh is collaborating with SLB. Earlier, he was seen in Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, where he played the role of Malik Kafur.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jim was recently seen in the widely acclaimed web-series Rocket Boys, which is based on the lives of renowned Indian scientists Dr. Homi J Bhabha (played by Sarbh) and Dr. Vikram Seth (played by Ishwak Singh).

