Gangubai Kathiawadi: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Alia Bhatt ‘superstar’ as she hails the trailer of SLB’s movie

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be happy. Her much anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to hit the theatres on February 25 and the promotions for the same have begun. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the big release, the makers had recently released an intriguing trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi which has left everyone in awe. While the social media is abuzz with praises for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, several celebs from the film industry have also lauded Alia’s performance in the trailer.

Adding to the list, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also taken to social media to praise Alia Bhatt as Gangubai. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a pic of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress wearing a white saree and red bindi as she was dressed as Gangubai. The pic was apparently a screenshot taken from the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Lauding Alia, the Pataudi Begum wrote, “Superstar…. Ufff @aliabhatt” along with several heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt had also shared an opinion about Alia’s performance in the movie. Speaking to ETimes, Bhatt stated, “According to me, Alia stands out as Gangubai because she has not moulded herself to a model”. To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also star Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Vijay Raaz in the lead.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt reviews Alia Bhatt’s performance in SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; THIS is what he said