Gangubai Kathiawadi: Neetu Kapoor lauds the trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer; Calls it outstanding

Alia Bhatt is all over the news these days courtesy her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie features Alia in the titular role and marks the actress’ first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Needless to say, fans are quite excited to watch Alia in this never seen before role. Adding on to their excitement, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have unveiled the much awaited trailer of the movie and it has got everyone buzzing. The trailer has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Among these, Neetu Kapoor has also sung praises for Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu went on to share the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The senior actress was in awe of the trailer and rooted for the movie. Neetu captioned the post, “Uffff…. Outstanding”. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also lauded Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima shared her excitement on how eagerly she has been waiting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial to hit the screens. She wrote, “OMG! Can’t wait to watch. @aliabhatt #gangubaikathiawadi” along with fire emoticon.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s reaction Gangubai Kathiawadi:

To note, apart from Alia, the movie will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in the lead. It is also reported that Emraan Hashmi will also be seen doing a cameo in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the screens on February 25 this year.

