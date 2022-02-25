Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt’s performance in SLB's film

It is a big day for Alia Bhatt. After all, her much talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which features Alia in the titular role, marks the actress’ first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. In fact, Gangubai Kathiwadi has got the aam aadmi and the celebs intrigued and is among the hot topics of discussion these days. And while the movie has finally released today, everyone is brimming with an opinion about Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Amid this, Alia Bhatt’s beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has also reviewed the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu was all praises for Alia’s performance in the movie. The veteran actress went on to share the poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia in her Instagram story and wrote, “Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park” along with several thumbs up emoticons. It was evident that Neetu was quite impressed with Alia’s stint as Gangubai.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi:

To note, Alia has been dating Ranbir for a while now and they have been going strong with their relationship. While the lovebirds have made their relationship official, Ranbir was also seen supporting Gangubai Kathiawadi of late as he recreated Alia’s back namaste scene. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.

