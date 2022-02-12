Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranveer Singh grooves with Alia Bhatt at her Dholida song; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is all over the news as she is set to entertain her fans with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is leaving no stones unturned to promote her movie. Recently, the makers released a new song titled ‘Dholida’ which further increased fans’ excitement. Alia had shared the clip on her social media along with the caption, “An absolute dream come true to dance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. My heart forever beats to Dholida.” The first track from the movie has become an instant hit.

Recently, Ranveer Singh joined Alia Bhatt and grooved with her on the Dholida song. The ‘83’ actor flaunted his signature swag as he danced with Alia. To note, Ranveer Singh has worked in several Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies and was highly appreciated by the fans. While the actress was seen in her floral saree, Ranveer wore casual attire as he joined her. Sharing a glimpse of it, Alia Bhatt wrote, “also look who graced us with his star presence”. Alia and Ranveer had collaborated for the film Gully Boy and will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi film traces the story of a Mafia don of Mumbai named Gangubai. Her upcoming film is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022. According to reports in India Today, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been awarded a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with some minor cuts.

