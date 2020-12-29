Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son sends notice to Bhansali, Alia Bhatt & Hussain Zaidi over infringement of privacy

Fresh legal troubles are pouring in for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Read on to know why Gangubai's son Babuji Rawji Shah is upset with the film.

starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been one of the most talked-about films in recent times. Previously, the family members of Gangubai and author Hussain Zaidi on whose book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ the film is based on had raised an objection to it. Not just this, Gangubai’s family had also filed a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia at the Bombay Civil Court. Now, as per the latest reports, Gangubai’s son Babuji Rawji Shah has sent a legal notice to the makers and to the book’s author Hussain Zaidi.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Babuji finds certain parts of the book defamatory and calls it an infringement of privacy. Therefore, he wants the shoot of the film to be halted and some parts from the book to be deleted. There are chances that his lawyer might file a criminal complaint against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the author for the “indecent representation of women and circulation of obscene material.”

Further, Babuji Rawji Shah asserted that ever since the movie was announced, he has been facing harassment from locals. Reportedly, he is being called someone who hails from a family of prostitutes. All this took a toll on his health as he revealed he had fractured his leg owing to this.

Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot, it is going on in full swing. The film will see Alia in the titular role. It has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To note, the filmmaker and the Dear Zindagi star have collaborated together for the first time.

