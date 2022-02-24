Gangubai Kathiawadi: SC gives a go-ahead to release Alia Bhatt starrer; Dismisses plea for its stay

Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies are often known to be surrounded by controversies. Remember the massive uproar regarding Padmaavat? And now his upcoming movie is once dealing with legal trouble ahead of its release. We are talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. It was reported that Gangubai’s ‘adopted son’ Babu Raoji Shah had filed a case demanding a stay on the release of the movie stating that his mother “has been turned into a prostitute” in the movie.

While the Supreme Court had suggested the makers to change the name of Gangubai Kathiawadi recently, the recent update suggests that the court has dismissed the special leaving petition against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and gave it a go-ahead for its theatrical release on February 25, 2022. During the court proceedings, C Aryama Sundaram, senior advocate for Bhansali productions argued, “Entire case is premised in a book based on 2011 which they didn't consider challenging at that time. The book was "mafia queens of Bombay". Our film glorifies the lady as to what she has accomplished”.

Earlier, three other petitions against the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi was scrapped by the Bombay High Court. Reportedly, pleas were against the mention of Kathiawad and Kamathipura in the film claiming that this, in turn, is tarnishing the image of the respective areas. However, the court had dismissed the pleas on Wednesday. Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also star Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles.

