Gangubai Kathiawadi song Jab Saiyaan: Alia Bhatt plays the love game with her eyes in this romantic ballad

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared the second song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jab Saiyaan. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, the new song Jab Saiyaan features Alia as Gangubai and the melody is bound to leave you hooked. Alia and Shreya did an Instagram live session to discuss the song and shared the story behind the melodious creation by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The gorgeous actress as Gangubai is seen romancing with a young Shantanu Maheshwari and it will leave you intrigued about his role.

Sharing the song on social media, Alia wrote a heartfelt caption. Alia wrote, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanum07." Along with this melodious ballad, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also introduces Shantanu Maheshwari to portray one of the key characters in the film. Jab Saiyaan will remind you of your first love and it showcases a stirring narrative between Alia and him. Penned by AM Turaz, the song is yet another soul-stirring composition by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who consider this as one of her favorites from the film, says, "Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It's always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!"

The previous song Dholida managed to wow the audience due to Alia's terrific Garba moves and the peppy music. With Jab Saiyaan, fans get a surprise in the form of a soft ballad that is perfect for the month of love. During the live session, Alia revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'nervous' to shoot the song as it features montage sequences and that he asked everyone for suggestions for how to shoot it.

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film's trailer left a lasting impact on the audience and many loved Alia's never-seen-before avatar of a brave woman who beats her circumstances to rise in the world led by men. It is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

