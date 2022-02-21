Gangubai Kathiawadi Song Meri Jaan: Post Jab Saiyaan, Alia Bhatt & Shantanu Maheshwari spark fire in new track.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the Berlinale last week and is gearing up for its theatrical release this week in India. After dropping Shreya Ghoshal's Jab Saiyaan starring Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari, the makers dropped another brand new song on Monday.

Titled Meri Jaan, the new song once more features Alia and Shantanu. The visually stunning and unique composition of Sanjay Leela Bhansali comes to life with this song as Neeti Mohan has given her voice to the lyrics penned by Kumaar.

The song is entirely framed inside a vintage car and features the two lovers at their emotional best and worst. Check out Gangubai Kathiwadi's Meri Jaan song below:

What makes this song even more striking is the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali has curated his vision to picturize an entire song sequence within a car and emotions expressed at their best. Even in Jab Saiyaan, the audience got to see Alia and Shantanu's intense yet simple chemistry.

Gangubai Kathiwadi also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh among others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25 February, 2022.

