Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt is ready to reign supreme in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's fierce drama.

Amid some serious social media buzz, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is finally out today. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role as Gangubai, the trailer gives a brief glimpse into what will be Gangubai's rise to power in the streets of Bombay. Taking us back in time, SLB brings to life a riveting story of Gangubai and her journey from a simple girl of Bombay's Kamathipura to fighting elections.

Announcing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb."

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the trailer also surprises us with Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn, whose first look was recently released, props up for a few seconds in the trailer but makes an impression.

Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer below:

Based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to have taken Gangubai Kathiawadi to the next level with his vision and the grand scale of the film.

Produced by SLB's Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on 25 February, 2022.

