Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor & others dub Alia Bhatt as firecracker in SLB film

Alia Bhatt’s fans have all the reasons to be excited today. After all, the makers of her much anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie today and it has taken the social media by a storm. The movie features Alia in the titular role and the trailer has opened to rave reviews from the audience. And while everyone is buzzing about Gangubai Kathiawadi, several celebs have taken to social media to share their excitement for the movie and are all praises for Alia’s performance.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi to her Instagram story and shared her excitement for the movie. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress wrote, “Please… I can’t keep calm. This is beyond insane!!! I can’t wait!! @aliabhatt you are a force of nature”. Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer of Alia starrer on social media, “What a firecracker of a trailer and actor @aliabhatt!!” On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Goosebumps and chills! @aliaa08 jumps off the screen, grabs you by your collar and compels you to take notice of how badass she is as #GangubaiKathiawadi! Can't wait for this epic treat! Bhansali! Bhansali! Bhansali! Such an epic period piece! #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn”.

Take a look at celeb reactions for Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer:

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi happens to be Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The movie will hit the screens on February 25 this year.

