Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Here's what to expect from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

The wait will be finally over as the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing the official trailer of the film tomorrow i.e February 4. Alia Bhatt's starrer film has been in the news ever since the teaser was released. Fans have been waiting for its release. Well, it is all set to hit the theatres on February 25 this year. Ahead of its trailer release, the actors have been sharing posters to increase the excitement level among the fans. Ajay Devgn is also part of it.

Well, the teaser of the film has introduced us to the character Gangubai and who she is. To note, the film is based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S. Hussain Zaidi. It celebrates the rise of a simple girl from Kamathipura who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The teaser received an overwhelmed response. Fans went gaga over Alia’s performance. However, today we will be telling you what to expect from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial trailer.

1. Alia Bhatt’s journey:

In 3 minutes, 12 seconds trailer we will be able to get an insight into what the lead actress's journey has been and how she became Gangubai. The video even shows us her aspiration to become a politician.

2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film vibes:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making larger-than-life films. He will surely have a huge and beautiful set which makes the film more glamorous. However, despite being his directorial it is yet very different. Yes for sure the visuals are good, dialogues are strong, and everything else is on point.

3. Humour:

The film has a lot of humour which is generally not to be seen in Sanjay Leela’s film. And this will be very different for the audience. Even in teaser, we get to see some of humour part.

4. Ajay Devgn presence:

He was shown in one scene in the trailer but to note the actor has an extended appearance. As earlier reported he was doing a cameo but the actor will be having a good amount of scenes.

5. Vijay Raaz a surprise package:

Vijay Raaz is a surprise in the film. It is not clear what will be his role but still, he leaves a mark on the mind of the audience.

