Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens call Alia Bhatt starrer ‘fire’, laud Vijay Raaz’s acting

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced Gangubai Kathiawadi, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Since the first poster of Alia Bhatt was released, fans were going gaga over her new avatar. Needless to say, the wait for the trailer was getting tougher and tougher for the fans especially after Ajay Devgn’s first look was released yesterday. But today, since the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out, netizens have been pouring so much love on it and it is already trending on social media.

Within minutes of the release of the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, it has been showered with loads of appreciation. From Neetu Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, several celebs of Bollywood have taken to their social media to praise Alia Bhatt and the team. But we are going to list down what the netizens feel about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial’s trailer. Fans have loved everything about the film. Be it Alia Bhatt’s amazing acting, Ajay Devgn’s swag or Vijay Raaz’s perfect portrayal of Raziabaai, everything is being spoken about on Twitter.

Check out the tweets:

To note, apart from Alia Bhatt,Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star IndiraTiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Emraan Hashmi in intended cameos. Interestingly, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be seen having a box office clash with Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film Valimai which is slated to release on February 24. The movie is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

