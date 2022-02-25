Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: Netizens hail Alia Bhatt’s commendable performance

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has finally hit the theatres now. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is said to be based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai which was about the woman Gangubai Kothewali. And while the intriguing trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has left the audience wanting for more. Interestingly, the Alia Bhatt starrer had opened to rave reviews from the audience. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing Alia’s performance as Gangubai.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, one of the Twitter users wrote, “M sure this film break all record's So I just happened to watch FDFS of #GangubaiKathiawadi & my goodness I couldn’t stop praising Alia's Performance as Gangubai!” Another user tweeted, “Typical SLB Film with Aesthetic Woman Soo beautiful & worth watching. Have never seen her before like this, all elegance in those eyes.. Pure & Bold Alia Bhatt”. One of the use also called Alia Bhatt a superstar and tweeted, “now watching #GangubaiKathiawadi in a packed theatre. haven't seen this level craze for a women centric movie in a long time. Alia Bhatt definitely has the biggest audience pull amongst all the actresses working right now”.

Take a look at tweets for Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently hosted a screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi for the film fraternity and it was attended by celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor etc. In fact, several celebs had taken to social media and lauded Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.