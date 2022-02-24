Gangubai Kathiawadi: Vicky Kaushal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & more hail Alia Bhatt’s performance

Alia Bhatt is all over the news these days as her much talked about movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release tomorrow. The diva, who will be seen playing the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. In fact, the makers have recently held the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi for the film fraternity and looks like the celebs have been quite impressed by the film. In fact, several celebs have taken to social media to share their views on the Alia Bhatt starrer.

Vicky Kaushal, who too had attended the Gangubai Kathiawadi screening, was in awe of the Bhansali directorial. He wrote, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off”. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also lauded Alia for her “brilliant performance”. She wrote, “When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt. What a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliabhatt you nailed it!”.

Take a look at celebs' reviews for Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been witnessing a lot of legal troubles of late after pleas were filed against Gangubai Kathiawadi for the mention of Kamathipura and Kathiawad in the movie. However, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea which came as a sigh of relief for the makers. To note, apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also star Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: SC gives a go-ahead to release Alia Bhatt starrer; Dismisses plea for its stay