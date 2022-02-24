Gangubai Kathiwadi: Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Sara, Janhvi, Ananya & Ishaan attend star studded screening; PICS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi is just a day away from release and the filmmaker organised a screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday evening. It was a star studded screening as several veteran actors as well as the young generation arrived for the film's screening. The actor of the moment Alia Bhatt also attended the screening and was seen arriving with Deepika Padukone in the same car.

Among the younger stars, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were all smiles for the paparazzi. Whereas, rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were seen arriving together with Ishaan at the wheel. Actor Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and veteran actress Rekha were also snapped. Much-in love couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also seen arriving for the screening.

Take a look at all the photos from Gangubai Kathiawadi screening below:

ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu Maheshwari reveals about his 1st meeting with SLB, praises Alia Bhatt