Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Shanaya Kapoor whispers her wish in Lord Ganesha’s ear as she bids Bappa goodbye; PIC
As Shanaya Kapoor geared up to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, the actress shared an adorable picture of her whispering her wish in Bappa’s ear.
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the utmost enthusiasm and zeal this year. Celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and many others welcomed Bappa to their homes this year. Now, as the 10-day long Ganpati festival culminates, everyone is gearing up to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, Shanaya Kapoor was seen whispering her wish in Bappa’s ear, and the picture is just too cute!
Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a picture that shows the Ganpati idol adorned and decorated with marigold flowers. Dressed in a white ethnic outfit, Shanaya can be seen leaning down to whisper her wish into Lord Ganesha’s ear. Sharing the picture, Shanaya posted a simple heart emoji in her caption. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor also showered her with love and dropped hearts on her post. Take a look at the picture shared by Shanaya below.
Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted recently at the special screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. The actress looked stunning in an uber-cool outfit. She was seen wearing a white top with matching cargo pants, and a denim jacket layered over the top. She completed her smart casual look with sneakers.
Today, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a review of Brahmastra. Having watched the film, the actress wrote that she was blown away by the incredible experience. “@ayan_mukerji thank you for creating this experience. History has been created. A world of its own.”
On the work front, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya Kapoor in the film Bedhadak, which also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.
