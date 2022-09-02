Ganpati Visarjan: Shilpa Shetty shakes a leg despite injury; Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty bid adieu to Bappa

Shilpa Shetty may have injured her leg, but the actress isn’t letting that stop her from enjoying Ganeshotsav to the fullest! The actress, who welcomed Bappa home during Ganesh Chaturthi was recently seen dancing her heart out as she bid Bappa goodbye. The pictures show Shilpa Shetty arriving for the Ganpati visarjan in a wheelchair, with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, sister Shamita Shetty, and mother Sunanda behind her. The actress then got up and shook a leg with Shamita, celebrating with utmost enthusiasm.

Another picture shows Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performing the visarjan and immersing the Ganpati idol. Shilpa, Raj, and their son Viaan were seen in matching ethnic outfits. While Shilpa donned a floral printed yellow dress, Raj was seen in an ethnic kurta with the same print. Shamita Shetty also looked absolutely stunning in a pink sharara set and had a great time dancing along with her sister.

Check out the pictures from Ganpati visarjan below:

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a video of her performing Ganesh aarti. The video gave a close-up look at the décor and it was simply stunning. Shilpa Shetty and her family were seen once again seen wearing matching outfits, and they looked oh-so-beautiful!

Many celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ramesh Taurani, Neha Bhasin and others visited Shilpa’s residence to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma which also starred Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She will next be seen in the movie Sukhee, and the cop web series Indian Police Force.

