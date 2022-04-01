Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan shares PICS with Vikrant Massey as they seek blessings in a temple

Sara Ali Khan is one of the rising stars of Bollywood. The actress is also very religious and always makes it a point to seek the almighty’s blessings whenever she gets the chance. Recently, Sara Ali Khan kickstarted the shooting for his upcoming venture Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh. The filming of the film began in Gujarat, and the actors have been there for a few weeks. On the sets of Gaslight, a newlywed Vikrant was joined by his bride Sheetal Thakur to celebrate Holi. Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey appear to have taken a break from the film's rigorous schedule to visit a temple. Sara, who is quite active on her Instagram, recently shared some pictures on the social media platform.

In the pictures that Sara shared on her Instagram, Vikrant and she had a vibe of serenity around them as they sat in the temple. Vikrant was in a simple navy blue tee and pants. On the other hand, Sara looked gorgeous in her beautiful ethnic attire. In another picture, she put up a close-up of her flawless face. The last picture, however, is our personal favourite. In that pic, the duo could be seen sitting with their back to the camera, as they took in the grandeur of the sea in front of them.

Check Sara's post:

Gaslight is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

