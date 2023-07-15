Saif Ali Khan used to play Ouija board to call ghosts? Filmmaker Gaurav Chawla reveals

Filmmaker Gauravv K Chawla recently revealed an intriguing incident involving Saif Ali Khan’s love for the supernatural. Chawla disclosed how he and Saif once played the Ouija board game together in Pataudi, Haryana. The filmmaker shared this anecdote during an interview, shedding light on Saif's interest in horror content and his openness to exploring the afterlife.

Saif Ali Khan's curiosity about the supernatural

According to Gauravv K Chawla, Saif Ali Khan possesses a genuine interest in the supernatural realm. Chawla mentioned that Saif thoroughly enjoys ghost stories and even involves his son, Taimur Ali Khan, in watching horror shows. The filmmaker recalled a visit to Pataudi, accompanied by Saif and Kareena, where they indulged in a session of playing the Ouija board game. Chawla added that Saif's friends from England were also present, creating a unique blend of English conversations amid their attempts to connect with spirits.

The Ouija board experience

Gauravv K Chawla narrated the playful yet intriguing encounter with the Ouija board. As they sat together in Pataudi, attempting to summon ghosts through the board game, Chawla humorously questioned whether an English-speaking ghost would respond in Haryana. Despite their enthusiastic efforts, no ghostly encounters took place that night. However, the experience prompted conversations about their past encounters with spirits, with a lady from England sharing her own paranormal encounters.

Saif Ali Khan's perspective on the afterlife

In a previous interview, Saif Ali Khan expressed his agnostic beliefs and pondered the existence of an afterlife. He highlighted his inclination towards secularism and his preference for focusing on the present life rather than solely emphasizing the afterlife. While Saif admitted to hoping for something beyond death, he also expressed a belief that death might simply be the end without any further existence.

Saif Ali Khan’s projects

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in the mythological film Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He has also signed on for an upcoming project tentatively titled NTR30, featuring Jr NTR.

