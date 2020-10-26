Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan pamper themselves to a salon session as they go out and about in Dubai

The mother-daughter made sure to keep their hair on fleek amidst the ongoing IPL season and up their nail game. Check out Gauri and Suhana Khan's photos below.

The ongoing IPL season is looking up for 's Kolkata Knight Riders as they are currently sitting pretty in the top four. The actor has been cheering his team from the stands along with daughter Suhana and son Aryan by his side. Suhana, on Sunday, took a break from the matches and accompanied her mum as they stepped out tp spend some quality mother-daughter time.

Gauri and Suhana decided to pamper themselves and visited a salon in Dubai to get their nails and hair done. The mother-daughter made sure to keep their hair on fleek amidst the ongoing season as they both got a fabulous blowdry and pictures shared by the salon on Instagram prove it.

While Suhana can be seen wearing a white and blue kaftan and donning a mask as he gets her nails done, Gauri can be seen in a black top, sunglasses and her tresses on display. Gauri went for a more bright pink shade for her nail, whereas Suhana got a midnight black shade with a pop of colour of blue on one of the fingers.

Check out Suhana and Gauri's salon session day out:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary and looks like it was a low-key affair with minimal celebrations in Dubai. Suhana's cousin Alia Chibba is also with the family and the two have been taking social media by storm.

