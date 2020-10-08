Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora look like absolute divas as latter pens a birthday note for ‘darling G’; See post

Today, as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, celebrates her 50th birthday, Malaika Arora penned a birthday note for her.

Today, as celebrates her 50th birthday, took to Instagram stories to pen a heartwarming birthday note for her ‘G’. Sharing a photo featuring Amrita Arora and Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora’s note read, “Happy Birthday darling G..” In the photo, Malaika, Gauri Khan and Amrita are looking like absolute divas as they put their fashionable foot forward. Besides Malaika, a host of other Bollywood stars have wished Gauri Khan but what awaits us is Mr. Hubby aka pen a love note for his wife.

Ahead of Gauri’s birthday celebrations, SRK, and were snapped attending CSK and KKR match in UAE. Well, we are sure that SRK and the kids have something amazing planned for Gauri Khan. That said, amid lockdown, the star wife shared a post on Instagram featuring AbRam and in the photo, he is seen sketching something on a paper with full engrossment and alongside the photo, Gauri captioned her post stating, "Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation..."

As for Malaika Arora, after recovering from COVID 19, the diva is back as a judge on dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer. After Nora Fatehi penned a gratitude note for Malaika Arora for letting her fill in her place, Malaika thanked Nora for the love.

