Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra dance together at a wedding function in Monaco; WATCH glimpses

Gauri Khan , Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and a few other high-profile celebrities, recently on November 7, were spotted partying together in Monaco. They were attending entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick’s wedding festivities and wore stunning outfits on the occasion. Gauri Khan, the wife of legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a beautiful silver dress that was designed by Manish Malhotra himself.

There is no doubt that fashion designer Manish Malhotra and interior designer Gauri Khan have known each other for quite some time now and are no less than each other’s best buddies. In the latest development, Gauri Khan was seen dancing along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra which has taken the netizens by storm.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Malhotra wrote, "Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special." In the video, Manish can be seen wearing an all-black sherwani, dancing hand in hand with Gauri to the romantic song, Tu Aake Dekh Le sung by King.

For the unaware, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991, and they recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.