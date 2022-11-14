Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra dance together at a wedding function in Monaco; WATCH glimpses
Interior designer Gauri Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were seen dancing together at a wedding function in Monaco. Have a look at the video here that has taken the internet by storm.
Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and a few other high-profile celebrities, recently on November 7, were spotted partying together in Monaco. They were attending entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick’s wedding festivities and wore stunning outfits on the occasion. Gauri Khan, the wife of legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a beautiful silver dress that was designed by Manish Malhotra himself.
Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story features Gauri Khan
There is no doubt that fashion designer Manish Malhotra and interior designer Gauri Khan have known each other for quite some time now and are no less than each other’s best buddies. In the latest development, Gauri Khan was seen dancing along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra which has taken the netizens by storm.
Sharing the video on his Instagram, Malhotra wrote, "Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special." In the video, Manish can be seen wearing an all-black sherwani, dancing hand in hand with Gauri to the romantic song, Tu Aake Dekh Le sung by King.
For the unaware, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991, and they recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.
Manish Malhotra graced the couch of the show Dream Homes
Gauri Khan is nowadays seen in the show Dream Homes wherein she and her team take up the challenge —a task to design the interiors of several high-profile celebrities’ homes. In the show, Manish Malhotra also recently made his presence marked and Gauri did ace the challenge to design the interiors of Malhotra’s home as per his requirements.
