Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan: Here's why they continue to be the 'Numero Uno' of power couples

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are lovingly touted to be the 'King and Queen' by fans. There are several reasons for it and here, we list as to why they are the 'gold standard' when it comes to being a power couple.

The man who taught the world how to romance is bound to have a stellar love story and when we think of the King of Romance in Bollywood, is the first actor who comes to our mind. But, a king is incomplete without his queen and for Shah Rukh, is his Numero Uno. Together, Gauri and Shah Rukh are a power couple. While there may be more reasons than one to prove why they are a power couple, we’ve decided to list a few of them.

From their magical yet filmy love story to their journey to the top with a massive business empire, everything about Shah Rukh and Gauri is an inspiration for couples. While being true to their own individuality, they managed to successfully grow in life together, the result of which we see whenever they step out. While Shah Rukh may rule hearts across the globe, the one who continues to win his is Gauri. Here's why we think Shah Rukh and Gauri are the 'Numero Uno' of power couples.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' wala love

Let's face it, in a time when relationships are constantly breaking, Shah Rukh and Gauri's over 3-decade long relationship restores our faith in love. However, their love story wasn't all that easy. Just like in his films, in his own love story, Shah Rukh had to put in the effort to win Gauri over and well, his charm, wit and true love seems to have worked its magic. Their love story dates back to 1984 when SRK fell in love with Gauri at a party when she was just 14! Yes, that's true. Their first meeting reportedly consisted of them sitting by the pool and sipping colas for barely 5 minutes. However, post it, King Khan got Gauri's number and they began conversing. The road after it wasn't that easy either. Like all couples, they too had several issues and one big fight led Gauri to leave her hometown, Delhi for Mumbai without SRK knowing about it. With Rs 10,000 with him, Shah Rukh took off for Mumbai in search of her. After struggling to find her, he was about to give up when he spotted her at a beach and they made up. Post it, the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

From then on, SRK and Gauri's journey began as a couple. They moved to Mumbai and SRK began his tryst with Bollywood. But all this while, Gauri wasn't on board with his Bollywood career plan. She had said in a chat, "I had no patience for films. It was only after I met Shah Rukh that I learnt to enjoy his passion for cinema." Well, post it, as SRK grew in his Bollywood journey and became the superstar, Gauri backed him up. Even while being busy as a superstar, Shah Rukh remained the doting husband to Gauri. Over the years, we've seen so many times how he has been that perfect chivalrous husband who dotes on his wife. Be it carrying her train at an event or setting her outfit right, the sweet gestures by Shah Rukh have proved that his love for Gauri is eternal. Even Gauri continues to be by his side and while they back each other up, this couple has managed to restore faith in love!

Whopping Net Worth

With over 3 decades of togetherness and sheer hard work, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not just managed to build a strong relationship foundation, but also a huge empire. When we talk about net worth, Shah Rukh managed to rake in moolah with each of his films. As per a report in IBTimes, the actor's net worth comprises an annual salary of USD 72,727,000. Various media reports claim that King Khan gets around Rs 20-25 Crore per project that he does and that comes to around USD 28 to 35 million. Shah Rukh also co-owns Mannat with wife Gauri and the sheer magnificence of their home will astound you. This six-storey 26,328 square foot home overlooks the Arabian Sea and they got it back in 2001. The house is estimated to be worth Rs 200 Crore approx. In a chat, Shah Rukh had revealed that it is the most expensive thing he owns. Besides this, Shah Rukh also has his own IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders and several brand endorsements that make him one of the most valued celebrities.

Coming to his wife Gauri Khan, she is considered to be one of the richest star wives in Bollywood and there are several reasons for it. She co-owns Mannat and also her and SRK's house in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE. Over the years, Gauri's interior designer company has grown and flourished. Gauri has managed to design some of the most prestigious projects including the Ralph Lauren store in Delhi, several celebrity homes, interiors of a London-based night club in Mumbai and more. Not just this, Gauri also owns Red Chillies' Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan. She has backed several films including Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, Raees and more. The turnover of the production company is estimated to be over Rs 500 Crore. Gauri also owns several expensive vehicles including Bentley Continental GT that costs Rs 2.25 Crore. With all of it, Gauri's net worth is reported at Rs 1600 Crore and thus, she's among the richest star wives and entrepreneurs. Besides this, she was also a part of Fortune Most Powerful 50 Women in 2018. Combined, it is reported by IMW Buzz that their estimated net worth is close to Rs 51,000 Crore. Now that clearly explains why they are the IT couple who have worked their way to the top!

Always Family First

In a union spanning 3 decades, Shah Rukh and Gauri managed to grow from 2 to a family of 5 that includes their son Aryan, daughter Suhana and youngest one, AbRam. Aryan was born in 1997, while Suhana in the year 2000. AbRam came into their lives in 2013 via surrogacy and their family was complete. Over the years, Shah Rukh and Gauri have ensured that they put their family first no matter what. While King Khan is always in the spotlight owing to his popularity across the globe, Gauri is seldom seen at outings. She once revealed to Vogue, "My life is with Shah Rukh and the kids. He is the best husband and father I could ever ask for. I always say that I am so fortunate to be with Shah Rukh Khan, the man. I don't come from a space where I gush and praise—the world is doing enough of that. I like to keep my love for him private and inside the doors of Mannat."

On the other hand, Shah Rukh too puts his family and kids first. Whenever possible, King Khan is seen spending time at home with his kids Suhana, AbRam and Aryan as well as his wife Gauri. Even in lockdown times, it was revealed by Gauri to NDTV how he used to make 'ghar ka khana' for her and the kids as they were scared to order food from outside. From time to time, we've also seen Shah Rukh taking his children to sets and while he was filming Zero, Suhana helped him during a sequence and it was revealed later. As a partnership, the two seem to have always put their family first and that surely screams couple goals for millennials!

Vacation in Style

Another thing that makes a power couple is taking time off from their professional commitments and heading out with their kids to exotic destinations. Shah Rukh and Gauri often leave everyone in awe when they share photos from their holidays with kids on social media. From taking over the Maldives to enjoying in Dubai, the couple surely knows how to put their hard-earned money to good use. Spending time with their kids and each other, SRK and Gauri ensure they take off once in a while to relax and rejuvenate.

Back in July 2019, their vacay photos from the Maldives had almost broken the internet. Shah Rukh had shared an adorable glimpse of his favourite trio featuring Suhana, AbRam and Aryan. Later in November 2019, they had headed to Switzerland to holiday together in the snow-covered mountains and Gauri had shared photos on social media. Once again, it shows us why they are a couple that restores faith in love!

With so much that this couple's partnership has taught us about love, commitment, companionship, professionalism and family values, King Khan and Gauri are sure to remain the 'Numero Uno' among power couples in years to come!

