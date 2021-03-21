  1. Home
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share parenting duties for little Abram while Aryan & Suhana are ‘quite sorted’

Gauri Khan explained how her family has been her biggest support and helped her maintain a work-life balance. Check out what she had to say.
Gauri Khan made a name for herself by becoming one of India’s leading interior designers. The star is not just a leading woman in her profession, but also in her personal life. Gauri, being a creative person by nature, has an exceptional taste in fashion as well. Whenever she heads out in the city, she draws all eyes to herself. In a chat with The Peacock Magazine, the actress opened up about how it is like managing work and home both at once.

While speaking to the outlet, Gauri was asked how she is able to keep a healthy balance between her personal and professional life. To which the star responded by saying, “My kids Aryan and Suhana are quite sorted with their school and college” Gauri further added how for her younger child Abram, her husband Shah Rukh Khan helps her by splitting parental duties, which helps her manage her work-life balance. “Little Abram takes time but Shah Rukh and myself, both have enough time for him so we share our duties as parents, which gives me enough time to be at work and do what I love and I’m passionate about. It’s going quite smoothly” Gauri explained.

When asked how her family extends their support while she multitasks, Gauri said, “They are very supportive. They have always been my motivation and strength for work”. The star was also asked who her biggest mentor has been throughout her life, to which the actress responded, “My family has been my inspiration all along”.

