Gauri Khan announces new collaboration with Malaika Arora for her ‘new design show’; PICS

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora were recently spotted outside the star wife's Mumbai-based store, Gauri Khan Designs. Shah Rukh Khan's wife shared a glimpse with Malaika from their latest shoot on her social media handle and revealed that they are collaborating for her new interior design show. To note, Gauri and Malaika share a good bond and are often spotted together in get-togethers from B-Town.

Gauri captioned the post: "Always fun designing for friends! A very interesting collaboration on design with @malaikaaroraofficial for my new design show @tanaaz @mirchiworld @filmy.mirchi @bottomlinemedia." Both stars showed off their chic style in stylish outfits. In the first photo, Malaika and Gauri are seen seated on a couch as they posed for a picture together. While another shows a video of the two giving a high five to each other. In the third photo, Malaika and Gauri are seen posing with entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia. Soon after, fans rushed to the comments section to pour in love for the two. A user wrote: "Stunners" While another user added: "wow. so very excited for collaboration. can't wait to see."

Check out Gauri Khan's post:

Gauri and Malaika were also seen recently at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash which was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, earlier, Gauri also collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez for the show. On May 20, the star wife shared pictures on her social media handle and wrote: "Lights… Camera… Action! For the interior design show with the super fun and energetic @jacquelinef143!!"

