Gauri Khan applauds Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor after The Archies first look & teaser release

The wait for the first look of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's debut OTT film is finally over as Zoya Akhtar unveiled the poster and teaser of the upcoming movie. The first look of Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics is out. Within minutes of the release of the teaser, it broke the internet. Suhana Khan’s mother Gauri Khan is proud and wished all of them for their debut.

Gauri Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor for their first project as she appreciated her daughter for her work. She wrote in the tweet, “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!”

Sharing the first poster of Suhana Khan as Veronica, Khushi Kapoor as Betty and Agastya Nanda as Archies, the makers wrote, "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film". Sharing a teaser, introducing us to other characters from the film, the makers wrote, "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained popularity as a standalone character in pop culture.

