Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Maheep, Bhavana, Seema, Neelam & others dress to impress at Apoorva Mehta's bash; PICS

It seems that after the season of grand weddings, it is the season of gala birthdays! Just on Wednesday night, we witnessed Shweta Bachchan’s amazing birthday party which was attended by several notable celebrities. Now, on Thursday night, Karan Johar hosted a huge birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions. Numerous celebs from tinseltown such as Kajol, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra among others were seen at the party. Now, we spotted the gorgeous Gauri Khan and her son Aryan, the ‘Fabulous Wives’ troupe Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and others at the grand event.

In the pictures, the mother-son duo of Gauri and Aryan looked absolutely splendid. Aryan Khan looked sharp in a black tuxedo and just between you and us, we are still fawning over his smart look! Gauri looked the epitome of sophistication in a black pant-suit attire. Coming to the Fab wives troupe, well they were a picture of elegance. Neelam Kothari looked regal in her rani-coloured gown. Seema Khan looked smart in her striped short dress. Bhavana’s gorgeous black gown stole our hearts and Maheep’s smart pant-suit attire was quite brilliant as well.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, we also spotted Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Anil, as usual, looked dashing in his dark suit. Parineeti’s black dress was a banger as well. Coming to Sanjay Kapoor, he went for a classic tuxedo look that suited him immensely. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, our dear power couple, looked quite dazzling as well.

