Gauri Khan in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan vibe as he raises temperature with his ripped abs

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to surprise the audience. The actor has recently left the audience amazed when he had announced his comeback movie Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand’s directorial features Shah Rukh in the titular role and it has got the fans quite excited. And while fans are looking forward to witnessing King Khan’s charisma once again on the big screen, the superstar took the internet by storm as he dropped a new still clicked by Tarun Vishwa on social media wherein he was flaunting his Pathaan look.

Shah Rukh had shared a shirtless pic of himself sporting long hair and a stubble look. In the pic, King Khan was seen was flaunting his ripped abs and his swag was making the ladies go weak in the knees. Not just the fans, but the Chak De India actor’s wife Gauri Khan was also in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s recent pic. Taking to her Instagram account. Gauri re-shared King Khan’s pic and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Gauri Khan’s post for Shah Rukh Khan’s recent pic:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in Spain. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. It is reported that the team is likely to wrap the Spain schedule tomorrow. Interestingly, Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25 next year, will feature Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s first face-off on the big screen.